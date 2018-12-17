  •
    FROM THE EDITOR
    It was the intention of Justin Flitter, the organiser of the Blockworks event on October 12th..
  • Following the leaders
    Influencer marketing has taken the world by storm, and New Zealand is catching up fast. Georgia McGillivray explains how it works; how to engage the right influencer for your brand.
  • It’s all good for businesses
    China has Taobao, America has Amazon – now Kiwis are getting their own app-driven e-commerce marketplace...
  • The intern-based franchise model
    Barber Shop Company is a business that offers a unique franchise model based on internships. It’s a formula that’s proving successful.
    Service is key in the executive taxi industry
    Communication, building relationships and going the extra mile are the keys in any service business. It is no different at the executive end of the increasingly disrupted taxi industry.
Finance
Asantha Wijeyerante
PaySauce out to ensure payday reporting compliance
Monday, 17 December 2018

Payroll services provider PaySauce is ensuring compliance with payday reporting across its customer base five months ahead of deadline.

Exporting
An export stocktake
Monday, 19 November 2018

How is New Zealand’s export sector currently performing? What markets should we be targeting and what trends should we be preparing for? Which export stories stand out?

Other
vGRID Cloud-Computing designed for SME's
Tuesday, 16 October 2018

We designed vGRID cloud services with Small & Medium Enterprises (SME's) in mind because we want you to have access to the best that cloud-computing has to offer.

Business
Japan designer brand opens retail store at Sylvia Park
Monday, 29 October 2018

Auckland shoppers were greeted by the beating of traditional Japanese ‘Wadaiko’ drums yesterday – heralding the opening of MINISO’s first New Zealand retail store.

Technology
Stunning ways to generate sales
Wednesday, 24 October 2018

A three-part mini-series to help you generate sales through smart technology and stunning presentations..

Business Management
What Are Familiarisations?
Wednesday, 24 October 2018

The travel and tourism sector host familiarisations or more casually, ‘famils’, as a way to showcase their product to decision makers.

News Items
Kaz Staples recognised for contribution to food industry
Friday, 04 January 2019

The pure delish team were proud to hear that founder and MD, Kaz Staples was recognised in the New Years Honour’s List for her service to the food industry. 

News Items
Gearing up for the minimum wage boost
Friday, 04 January 2019

This year more than 200,000 Kiwi workers will benefit from an extra $48 a week in the biggest boost to the minimum wage in New Zealand's history.

News Items
Is the silly season over-hyped for businesses?
Wednesday, 19 December 2018

According to research Christmas can be a real boost to the bottom-line. But for most SMEs, the festive season is one of the quietest and least profitable times of the year.  

Technology
It's goodbye to paper-based invoices
Thursday, 06 December 2018
Matthew Goss explains why e-invoicing is the future of customer and supplier relationships, and why it’s a good thing paper-based invoices are about to become a relic.
Technology
Fixing the internet's weakest link
Monday, 19 November 2018
Most New Zealanders can now access fast Internet connections...
Technology
Continuity plans fall behind business threat profile
Thursday, 01 November 2018
Threats to business operations have changed dramatically. As businesses become more reliant on technology new threats are emerging and its time to take stock. 
Inspiration
Turning adversity into business success
Thursday, 06 December 2018
Christchurch businessman Matty Lovell shares his list of top tips for leadership that he believes have propelled him forward in business.
Inspiration
A revolution in the classroom
Monday, 19 November 2018
Sometimes it simply pays to skip the New Zealand market and ‘pivot’ into the US. Tech company Kami is a good example of this strategy.
Inspiration
The business built on iwi ethics
Tuesday, 16 October 2018
In a tiny South Taranaki township, local iwi owned business Kaitahi is helping grow a niche  ‘native superfood’ industry for the benefit of generations to come. 
